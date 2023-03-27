CROSSING SOUTH: Medical Device Manufacturing (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, April at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App / Watch all episodes beginning April 20 with KPBS Passport!

On the new season premiere, we explore the medical device industry with a behind-the-scenes factory tour in Tijuana.

Come with us as we tour the factory in Tijuana that makes artificial limbs and prosthetics. The company is called Össur, and they are originally from Iceland. Eduardo Salcedo, who is an industrial engineer, shows us all the high tech machinery that helps make artificial limbs for patients around the world. We also learn about how Tijuana is such a special place for world-class manufacturing.

Centurion 5 / Centurion 5 Local Tijuana workers using multi-million dollar machinery to make prosthetic limbs at Össur.

About Season 12:

13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH Wine & Food Festival:

You’ve seen the show, you’ve seen the food, now you can taste it all in real life! Host Jorge Meraz is putting on the biggest party, the biggest feast in his entire life, and YOU’RE INVITED! Get ready for the CROSSING SOUTH Wine & Food festival at the Rosarito Beach Hotel on Saturday April 15. Just book the ticket, and see you there! #CrossingSouthWineFoodFest #CSWFF23

CROSSING SOUTH Wine & Food Festival April 15, 2023

