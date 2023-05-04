Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Fedora

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM PDT
Sonya Yoncheva as Fedora and Piotr Beczała as Loris Ipanoff in Giordano's "Fedora."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Sonya Yoncheva as Fedora and Piotr Beczała as Loris Ipanoff in Giordano's "Fedora."

Premieres Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Back at the Met for the first time in 25 years, Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role, a 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidant, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Piotr Beczala Performs "Amor ti vieta" from "Fedora"
Marco Armiliato conducts director David McVicar’s production, which features a set that unfolds revealing the opera’s three settings: A St. Petersburg palace, a fashionable Parisian salon and a villa in the Swiss Alps. Christine Goerke hosts.

Rosa Feola as Olga in Giordano's "Fedora."
Rosa Feola as Olga in Giordano's "Fedora."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
Rosa Feola as Olga and Lucas Meachem as De Siriex in Giordano's "Fedora."
Rosa Feola as Olga and Lucas Meachem as De Siriex in Giordano's "Fedora."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
Rosa Feola as Olga and Lucas Meachem as De Siriex in Giordano's "Fedora."
Rosa Feola as Olga and Lucas Meachem as De Siriex in Giordano's "Fedora."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
Jeongcheol Cha as Cirillo, Lucia Lucas as Gretch, and Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of Giordano's "Fedora." Photo: Ken Howard / Met Opera
Jeongcheol Cha as Cirillo, Lucia Lucas as Gretch, and Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of Giordano's "Fedora."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
Sonya Yoncheva as Fedora and Piotr Beczała as Loris Ipanoff in Giordano's "Fedora."
Sonya Yoncheva as Fedora and Piotr Beczała as Loris Ipanoff in Giordano's "Fedora."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
A scene from Giordano's "Fedora."
A scene from Giordano's "Fedora."
Ken Howard / Met Opera

Watch On Your Schedule:

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Fedora Preview
