Premieres Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

In January 2022, one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history rocked the Pacific islands of Tonga, sending shockwaves around the world. Through first-person accounts of the disaster and eyewitness footage, experience the terrifying power of the eruption and the devastating tsunami that struck the shores of Tonga. Why was this eruption so big, how did it cause the tsunami, and could another disaster loom? NOVA investigates on "Hidden Volcano Abyss."

Participants include: 'Ana 'Akau'ola, Jose Borrero, Shane Cronin, Naomi 'Emelio, Salote Kafoa, Taaniela Kula, Marian Kupu, Moana Paea, Joali Paredes-Mariño, Marta Ribó and Branko Sugar.

NOVA: Hidden Volcano Abyss Preview

RELATED: Yellowstone Supervolcano May Erupt Sooner Than Anticipated

RELATED: Drone Monitoring of Volcanoes Could Improve Warning Times

RELATED: Exploring Antarctica's Active Volcano Mt. Erebus

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

NOVA is on Facebook / Instagram