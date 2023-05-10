LIDIA'S KITCHEN: Start The Day

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Lidia is excited to start the day together and cook up something delicious. She begins with a one-skillet breakfast wonder - fried potatoes with sausage and eggs - packed with protein in every bite and all served up on a crispy bed of fried potatoes.

Lidia’s granddaughter Julia calls asking for advice on asparagus, Lidia suggests a simple breakfast sandwich, her Asparagus, Onion & Egg Sandwich. Then she cooks up a make-ahead Spinach And Fontina Casserole, which boasts crispy edges with a cheesy custard center. It’s a rich but easy way to start the day! So wake up, and cook with Lidia!

About The Series:

LIDIA’S KITCHEN Season 10 showcases a collection of recipes that makes Italian cooking easy and approachable for everyone. The series is shot at Lidia's home, where she cooks outside on her terrace surrounded by her herb garden and grapevines. Lidia then invites viewers to join her at the dinner table, where she connects with family and friends and shares engaging stories. This season's episodes highlight a collection of simple-to-prepare recipes requiring fewer steps, fewer ingredients, and less clean-up, all without sacrificing flavor.

