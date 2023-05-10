Give Now
LIDIA'S KITCHEN: Start The Day

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT
Lidia is excited to start the day together and cook up something delicious.
Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Lidia is excited to start the day together and cook up something delicious. She begins with a one-skillet breakfast wonder - fried potatoes with sausage and eggs - packed with protein in every bite and all served up on a crispy bed of fried potatoes.

A one-skillet breakfast wonder, fried potatoes with sausage and eggs, packed with protein in every bite and all served up on a crispy bed of fried potatoes.
Lidia’s granddaughter Julia calls asking for advice on asparagus, Lidia suggests a simple breakfast sandwich, her Asparagus, Onion & Egg Sandwich. Then she cooks up a make-ahead Spinach And Fontina Casserole, which boasts crispy edges with a cheesy custard center. It’s a rich but easy way to start the day! So wake up, and cook with Lidia!

A make-ahead spinach and fontina casserole, which boasts crispy edges with a cheesy custard center.
A make-ahead spinach and fontina casserole, which boasts crispy edges with a cheesy custard center.

About The Series:

LIDIA’S KITCHEN Season 10 showcases a collection of recipes that makes Italian cooking easy and approachable for everyone. The series is shot at Lidia's home, where she cooks outside on her terrace surrounded by her herb garden and grapevines. Lidia then invites viewers to join her at the dinner table, where she connects with family and friends and shares engaging stories. This season's episodes highlight a collection of simple-to-prepare recipes requiring fewer steps, fewer ingredients, and less clean-up, all without sacrificing flavor.

Lidia Bastianich is on Facebook

LIDIA’S KITCHEN Season 10

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes from Seasons 9 and 10 of LIDIA'S KITCHEN available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport!

Watch Lidia Bastianich's Official YouTube Channel

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
