SAY IT LOUD: Juneteenth: Freedom and the Fine Print

In "Juneteenth: Freedom and the Fine Print," the hosts explain the origin of Juneteenth and look at the parallels of Black liberation work around Reconstruction and Black liberation work, today. For the “Fine Print,” they focus on voter suppression, mass incarceration, and policing, with a special highlight on the work of leaders pushing for change.

SAY IT LOUD is a PBS Digital Studios series that celebrates Black culture, context, and history. Hosts Evelyn from the Internets and Azie Dungey give a comedic take on identity and pop culture, from Black pride movements to Black Twitter shenanigans. The show explores the complexity of Black experience and finds joy in the many ways Black folks have influenced American life.

