Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

SAY IT LOUD: Juneteenth: Freedom and the Fine Print

Published June 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT
In this episode we explain the origin of Juneteenth and look at the parallels of Black liberation work around Reconstruction and Black liberation work, today. We will focus on 3 areas of “Fine Print”: Voter Suppression, Mass Incarceration, and Policing with a special highlight on the work of leaders pushing for change in these areas.

Stream now with the PBS App / YouTube

In "Juneteenth: Freedom and the Fine Print," the hosts explain the origin of Juneteenth and look at the parallels of Black liberation work around Reconstruction and Black liberation work, today. For the “Fine Print,” they focus on voter suppression, mass incarceration, and policing, with a special highlight on the work of leaders pushing for change.

SAY IT LOUD is a PBS Digital Studios series that celebrates Black culture, context, and history. Hosts Evelyn from the Internets and Azie Dungey give a comedic take on identity and pop culture, from Black pride movements to Black Twitter shenanigans. The show explores the complexity of Black experience and finds joy in the many ways Black folks have influenced American life.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
SAY IT LOUD: Trailer: Say it Loud

SAY IT LOUD on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
More News