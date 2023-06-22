Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

'Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss' highlights legacy of late San Diego impresario

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT
Lou Curtiss plays music in his store, Folk Arts Rare Records, Oct. 21, 2013.
Gregory Page
Lou Curtiss plays music for Gregory Page in his store, Oct. 21, 2013.

Lou Curtiss may have passed away in 2018, but his larger-than-life legacy still looms over San Diego's local music scene.

The Seattle-born founder of Folk Arts Rare Records and the San Diego Folk Festival is the subject of a new documentary from musician and filmmaker Yale Strom.

Titled "Recordially Yours, Lou Curtiss," the film explores Curtiss' early life, his exploits as a show promoter, and his mentorship of local musicians such as Tom Waits, Allison Brown and A.J. Croce.

"There's a lot of musicians still playing, recording both locally and nationally, that people like, but don't know before they became well known, they had sort of a mentor named Lou Curtiss," Strom said. "When they would come into the store, his record store he would say here's a record why don't you buy this. But, he'd love to tell the story, say this is why this record will inform you of the style that you're learning to play and that you're trying to make a living at."

The film will debut Friday, June 23rd at the Digital Gym Cinema.

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
