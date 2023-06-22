STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PLANET BARBECUE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Saturdays, June 24 - Aug. 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

STEVEN RAICHLEN’S PLANET BARBECUE builds on the success of the grilling master's past shows: his detailed cooking tutorials seasoned with cutting-edge techniques and eye-popping dishes. Steven is also joined on set this season by grill masters and social media influencers who showcase a variety of grilling and smoking approaches. The series highlights an age of unprecedented cultural diversity and global interconnection while Steven travels the globe in search of the best barbecue and grilling recipes.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Argentine Fire” Premieres Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Argentina. The very name summons visions of rustic gaucho asados and sophisticated grill restaurants. In this show, you’ll learn to prepare it from a genuine asador, Argentinean grill master. From a whole wood-grilled rib roast. To a surprising “pizza” made with a flank steak “crust.” With two classic Argentinean sauces. Plus something unexpected: an Argentinean meatless mixed grill.

Wood-Grilled Rib Roast with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla

Meat Crust Pizza

Meatless Mixed Grill

Episode 2 “East Meets West” Premieres Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - From caravans on ancient spice routes to navigations of Columbus and Magellan to transoceanic flights of modern airlines, the meeting of East and West has profoundly influenced how we cook and eat. This show takes fusion cuisine to the grill. On the menu? “Good Luck Cluck” (barbecued chicken with Thai curry), Lone Star Kalbi, and a grilled Pork and Cactus Salad bursting with Thai flavors.

Planet Barbecue / APT / APT Steven Raichlen prepares Korean short rib

“Good Luck Cluck” (Barbecued Chicken with Thai Curry)

Pork and Cactus Salad with Thai Flavors

Lone Star Kalbi

Episode 3 “Grilling from Across the Pond” Premieres Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - When Columbus landed in what is now the Bahamas in 1492, he initiated an East-West culinary exchange that continues to this day. This show explores three European grill classics—each with a New World twist. From Wood-Grilled Gazpacho with Serrano Ham Crisps to a unique Pearl District Spiessbraten served with Jicama Salad. And for dessert? Spectacular Smoked, Torched Creme Brulée.

Planet Barbecue / APT / Planet Barbecue Barbacoa Pearl

Wood-Grilled Gazpacho with Serrano Ham Crisps

Pearl District Spiessbraten with Jicama Salad

Smoked, Torched Creme Brulée

Episode 4 “San Antonio Grill” Premieres Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - San Antonio is the home base for this season of Planet Barbecue. One of only two cities in the U.S. designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the Alamo City boasts a cuisine as colorful as its historic city center. Get ready for Carne Asado Breakfast Tacos, Jason Dady’s Oak-Smoked Cherry-Glazed Ribs, and Beef Cheek Barbacoa prepared by local smoke master Esaul Ramos.

Planet Barbecue / APT / PLANET BARBECUE Carne asada breakfast

Carne Asado Breakfast Tacos

Oak-Smoked Cherry-Glazed Ribs

Beef Cheek Barbacoa

Episode 5 “Mexi-que” Premieres Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Elsewhere in Latin America, grill masters make a virtue of simplicity (think salt only–grilled steaks of Argentina and Uruguay). But Mexicans build layer upon layer of flavor—marinating meats in recados (spice pastes) and adobos (chile and vinegar marinades), wrapping and grilling them in aromatic leaves, and searing them over hardwood fires. Introducing three spectacular Mexican grill specialties.

Pollo Asado

Grilled Swordfish with Salsa Macha

Carne Enchilada

Episode 6 “Texas Trinity” Premieres Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Texas BBQ to many means brisket, but in this show, you’ll experience the Texas Trinity: Grilled Quail with Pear Salsa and Blue Cheese Farroto prepared by San Antonio master chef Jason Dady. Smoked and Grilled Rib-Eye Steaks accompanied by Smashed Potatoes. And a sizzling sandwich, a Hot Gut Hero (beef sausage with pepper Jack cheese). It’s the Texas Trinity hot off the grill.

Grilled Quail with Pear Salsa and Blue Cheese Farroto

Smoked, Grilled Rib-Eye Steaks with Jalapeño Horseradish Butter

Hot Gut Hero (Beef Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Sandwich)

Episode 7 “Fire and Spice” Premieres Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Caribbean occupies a special place in the annals of barbecue. Taino Indian barbacoa—seafood and meats smoke-roasted on a wooden platform that gave us the word “barbecue.” The Caribbean remains a hotbed of barbecue delights; Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Trinidadian grilled vegetable dip called Choka and Shrimp Boka Dushi—a spicy Dutch West Indian kebab whose name literally means “happy mouth.”

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Choka with Bakes (Trinidadian Grilled Vegetable Dip with Grilled Flatbreads)

Shrimp Boka Dushi

Planet Barbecue / APT / Planet Barbecue Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

Episode 8 “The Brazilian Grill” Premieres Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Brazilians are world masters at the art of the rotisserie. In this show, learn to cook beef, chickenand pork with the proverbial turn. We start with Brazil’s celebrated Picanha (fat cap sirloin)—served with farofa and Country-Style Salsa. Next, Brazilian Pork Loin grilled with Bacon and Prunes and finally Rio Chicken Rollatini. So put on some samba music and get ready to rock the grill.

Picanha with Country Salsa

Brazilian Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes

Rio Chicken Rollatini

Episode 9 “From Caracas to Lima” Premieres Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - In this episode we’ll travel the BBQ trail from Venezuela to Peru starting with a Venezuelan specialty—Asopao (seafood rice), reimagined here on the grill by Caracas-born chef Geronimo Lopez. And then a twist on two Peruvian delicacies—Tuna Anticuchos (kebabs) and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.

Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”)

Tuna Anticuchos

Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad

Planet Barbecue / APT / APT Beef Ribeye

