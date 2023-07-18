LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Dominique Wilkins/Dr. Kimberly Manning

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Killer Mike is joined by NBA Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins plus a look at the state of Covid vaccines with Emory’s Dr. Kimberly Manning.

About the Series:

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today's issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct.

