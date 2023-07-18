POV: Eat Your Catfish

Premieres Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10: 30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

POV provides a balanced, in-depth look at Kathryn, a woman paralyzed by late-stage ALS in the wryly moving family portrait, "Eat Your Catfish." Reliant on round-the-clock care, she clings to a mordant wit while yearning to witness her daughter's wedding. Narrated by Kathryn and pictured entirely from her point of view, co-directors and producers Adam Isenberg, Senem Tüzen and Noah Amir Arjomand — who is Kathryn's son — deliver a brutally frank and darkly humorous portrait of a family teetering on the brink, grappling with the daily demands of disability and in-home caregiving.

Eat Your Catfish | Trailer

With her daughter Minou’s wedding day approaching, Kathryn is determined to live to see her child get married. Years with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease, have left Kathryn paralyzed and needing 24-hour care. She relies on an eye-tracking, speech-generating computer to impart her wishes, but it can be an uphill struggle to be ‘heard’. With her mind intact and having opted for mechanical breathing, she could live like this indefinitely.

Noah Amir Arjomand / POV A nurse stretches Kathryn's leg.

But the destructive manner in which Kathryn’s family is handling the situation further complicates an already strained dynamic. Her husband Saïd feels embittered and alienated, and dedicated nurses and aides are hard to find and keep. Her grown son Noah, who lives with Kathryn and Saïd in their New York City apartment, struggles to balance his academic obligations with those he feels to his mother. Amid all the tension and hardship, Kathryn endures her condition, even as she questions her own decision making.

Noah Amir Arjomand / POV A late-night argument between father and son

With both empathy and gallows humor, “Eat Your Catfish” directors Isenberg, Tüzen and Arjomand draw on 930 hours of footage—all filmed without any crew present, to record Kathryn’s outlook and hopes for the rest of her time on Earth while presenting an unvarnished account of a family’s bond.

Noah Amir Arjomand / POV A nurse comforts Kathryn.

Filmmaker Quotes:

"It was an honor and privilege to be able to work with such intimate footage,” said Adam Isenberg, co-director/producer. “I hope viewers who are going through something similar will feel seen, and that this film may open up discussions about what terminal illness and in-home care can do to a family. There is a temptation in these situations to blame others for their shortcomings, but I hope this film will help people see that in such an impossible situation for the terminally ill and their caregivers just getting through a day is commendable. We are imperfect beings and sometimes simply surviving hardship together is an act of love."

When asked about telling his family’s story, Noah Amir Arjomand, co-director/producer said: “As a twenty-something caring for my mom and sparring with my dad in a once-grand Harlem apartment, I found it impossible to explain our shared experience to outsiders. I couldn’t articulate the strange mix of claustrophobia, weary perseverance, and bedlam comedy. I turned to the immediacy of film to show rather than tell what it meant for my dad, thrust unprepared into an attendant role; me, lost between love and resentment; and my mom, her rich inner life overtaken by the difficulty of communicating even her basic needs. I hope ‘Eat Your Catfish’ succeeds in making life with and around ALS relatable and our shortcomings understandable without shying away from hard realities.”

"Although we see and hear Kathryn's story from her own perspective, we want the viewer to feel they are shifting between each of the family member's viewpoints in a way that fosters empathy with each of them,” added Senem Tüzen, co-director/producer. “We looked to reveal humorous moments in the everyday flow of life, even in the most painful moments of the strained household. Despite all their troubles, we wanted to ask the fundamental questions: What is the essence of the nuclear family, and why for many of us is it indispensable? Kathryn's fading health is a starting point to delve into questions about what it means to be human, what and whom we live for, and how we find purpose."

Film Awards:

“Eat Your Catfish” made its world premiere in 2021 at IDFA in the Envision Competition and received a nomination for Best Documentary. In 2022, the film won Best Documentary at the Istanbul International Film Festival and won Best International Documentary at the Antenna Documentary Festival. The same year it was also nominated for a Best Feature Documentary Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, and Turkish Film Critics Association (SIYAD) Awards. The documentary also received a nomination for the Youth Jury Award at the 2022 Sheffield International Documentary Festival.

Reviews:

"An unusually unsentimental, everyday document of ALS, tender in the expressly painful manner of a fresh bruise.”

—Guy Lodge, Variety

"Intimate, brutally honest...crucially, the film gives Kathryn a platform to tell—and indeed show—her story, in her own unique way. Her lingering hope is that viewers don’t think she’s pathetic, but plucky. Painstakingly edited by Adam Isenberg and Senem Tüzen, this film grants her that wish.”—Nikki Baughan, Screen International

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Eat Your Catfish” makes its national broadcast premiere on POV Monday, July 24, 2023 and will be available to stream at video.kpbs.org/show/pov/, and the PBS App until Oct. 22, 2023.

In addition to standard closed captioning for the film, POV, in partnership with audio description service DiCapta, provides real time audio interpretations.

Join The Conversation:

"Eat Your Catfish" is on Facebook / Instagram

Credits:

Produced by Zela Film. Adam Isenberg, Senem Tüzen and Noah Amir Arjomand are the co-directors and producers. Noah Amir Arjomand is the cinematographer. Adam Isenberg and Senem Tüzen are the editors. Erika Dilday and Chris White are the executive producers for American Documentary | POV.