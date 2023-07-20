Stream episodes on demand with the PBS App

Created by students and staff the the University of North Carolina Pembroke, COMIC CULTURE highlights various comic book artists and writers. Terence Dollard hosts the series.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Peter Gallagher, Heathcliff" - Peter Gallagher has served as author of "Heathcliff" since 2001. "Heathcliff" is distributed on over 1,000 media outlets and the character has been featured in TV broadcast cartoons and Hollywood films.

COMIC CULTURE: Peter Gallagher, Heathcliff

"Jeff Messer" - Fan turned pro Jeff Messer discusses how he started a second career in comics with his series "Sex, Spies & Rock-n-Roll."

COMIC CULTURE: Jeff Messer

"Ryan Cady, Writer & Creator" - Writer Ryan Cady discusses his creator owned mid-apocalyptic sci-fi series Haunt You Till the End, writing as a conversation, and sharpening his skills.

COMIC CULTURE: Ryan Cady, Writer & Creator

"Don Simpson, Megaton Man Creator" - Megaton Man creator Don Simpson discusses retro comics, Alan Moore, and the long awaited 1963 Annual. Comic Culture is hosted by Terence Dollard and is presented in partnership with the UNC Pembroke School of Communication.

COMIC CULTURE: Don Simpson, Megaton Man Creator

"Darryl Banks, Iconic Costumes" - Artist Darryl Banks discusses designing iconic costumes, using references for accuracy, and the value of working with a skilled inker. Terence Dollard hosts.

COMIC CULTURE: Darryl Banks, Iconic Costumes

"J.M. DeMatteis, Crowdfunding Comics" - Acclaimed writer J.M. DeMatteis discusses crowdfunding new projects, chemistry with an artist, and working while chasing the muse.

COMIC CULTURE: J.M. DeMatteis, Crowdfunding Comics

"Francesco Marciuliano, Sadness vs Humor in Comics" - Francesco Marciuliano discusses writing the syndicated comic strips Sally Forth and Judge Parker, how sadness makes humor better, and being wordy. Terence Dollard hosts.

COMIC CULTURE: Francesco Marciuliano, Sadness vs Humor in Comics

"Paul Feinstein, Tough Issues & New Comics" - Writer Paul Feinstein discusses how he tackles human trafficking, poaching, and real-world issues with his new comic A.R.C. Hosted by Terence Dollard.

COMIC CULTURE: Paul Feinstein, Tough Issues & New Comics

"Steve Coulson, A.I. in Comics" - A.I. comic creator Steve Coulson discusses his methods for creating monthly comics using AI-generated images and the possibilities and pitfalls of technology in creative ventures.

COMIC CULTURE: Steve Coulson, A.I. in Comics

"Hannah Rose May, Toxic Fame & Fandom" - Actresses turned writer Hannah Rose May discusses her series Rogue’s Gallery, a look at the toxic side of fame and fandom.

COMIC CULTURE: Hannah Rose May, Toxic Fame & Fandom

"Howard Mackie, Editor, Mentor, Writer" - Howard Mackie, who began his career as an assistant editor before becoming a writer, discusses mentorship, his growth as a writer and tackling “Spider-Man” and “Ghost Rider” for Marvel Comics.

COMIC CULTURE: Howard Mackie, Editor, Mentor, Writer

"Chris Claremont, Uncanny X-Men, Part 1" - Chris Claremont, the writer best known for the series “Uncanny X-Men,” discusses collaborating with artists, making characters relatable and what “X-Factor” could have been.

COMIC CULTURE: Chris Claremont, Uncanny X-Men, Part 1

"Chris Claremont, Uncanny X-Men, Part 2" - Writer Chris Claremont discusses writing comics in 2022 versus the old days, making “Wolverine” fun and understanding the people who are superheroes.

COMIC CULTURE: Chris Claremont, Uncanny X-Men, Part 2

COMIC CULTURE is a local public television program presented by PBS N.C.