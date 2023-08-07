Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Why has Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive failed to make significant gains, and how much longer does Kyiv, and its Western backers, have to make real progress? The former US Ambassador to Ukraine weighs in. On this episode, the guest is Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Failing?

A year and a half after Russia's invasion, we're looking at the state of war in Ukraine on the GZERO World Podcast. Why hasn't Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive been more effective? Or is the tide about to turn? Things are going more slowly and less successfully than NATO commanders had hoped and expected, Ian Bremmer explains, based on his conversations with high-ranking officials. And although it looks like Ukraine's military has recently launched a major thrust towards the south towards the Sea of Asov, the tide of war has yet to meaningfully change. So what explains the disappointing results thus far? Is the West not doing enough to provide Ukrainian support? And if a military resolution to the conflict isn't coming any time soon, could a diplomatic solution be back on the table? To discuss all that and more, Ian is joined by former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

