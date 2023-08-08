LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Renee Montgomery

Saturday, Aug.12, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

WNBA champion and Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery joins Killer Mike for a conversation about her transition from player to owner.

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Renee Montgomery

About the Series: LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

