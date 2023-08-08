Premieres Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

For millions of viewers, Peter Falk was the iconic TV detective Columbo for nearly 30 years: the eccentric, astute upholder of the law in his wrinkled trench coat who always asked "Just one more thing." But as an actor, Peter Falk also worked on films with directors such as Frank Capra, Sydney Pollack and Blake Edwards, and of course with his friend John Cassavetes.

Despite winning multiple Primetime Emmys and one Golden Globe award, and twice nominated for an Oscar, his unusual career still remains an enigma. Based on archive footage, interviews and extracts from his films and the TV show, "Peter Falk Versus Columbo" pays tribute to the immortal character of Columbo, while shedding light on the actor's life, one full of twists and turns, ups and downs.

