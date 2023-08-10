PROFESSOR T: Season 2

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM PDT
Barney White as Dan Winters, Ben Miller as Prof T and Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers
Courtesy of Laurence Cendrowicz/Eagle Eye Drama
Premieres Sundays, Sept. 3 - Oct. 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Catch Up! Watch Season 1 of PROFESSOR T with KPBS Passport!

Professor Jasper Tempest and the team untangle a series of knotty crimes ranging from an unexplained fire in a student block to the mystery of an entire family found dead in their home. Meanwhile, Professor T is dominated and perplexed by the women in his life, from his mother to the love of his life Christina, and his new therapist, Dr. Helena.

PROFESSOR T: Preview: Season 2

EPISODE GUIDE:

“Ring of Fire” premieres Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A young woman is left badly burned after a fire in a student flat. When investigations show the victim was drugged and the fire was set, Professor T helps the police in a race against time to find who did it before they strike again.

Tayla Kovacevic as Calvin, Barney White as Dan Winters, Barbara Verberg as Dina Rush
Courtesy of Sofie Gheysens/Eagle Eye Drama
“The Mask Murders” premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a prominent couple is found murdered, the crime scene has uncanny parallels to another murder 15 years ago - is it a copycat killing or was the wrong man prosecuted? Professor T wants to help but he's laid up with appendicitis.

Barney White as Dan Winters
Courtesy of Sofie Gheysens/Eagle Eye Drama
“The Family” premieres Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Professor T is asked to decipher a macabre puzzle when a doctor and her family are found dead in a grisly tableau on their living room sofa, each having died by different means - but in what order and at whose hands?

Frances De La Tour as Adelaide Tempest
Courtesy of Laurence Cendrowicz/Eagle Eye Drama
“DNA of a Murderer” premieres Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - An artisan baker is found dead after receiving death threats. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home? Professor T uses his criminological insight to help the police identify the murderer.

Juliet Stevenson as Dr Helena Goldberg
Courtesy of Laurence Cendrowicz/Eagle Eye Drama
“The Trial” premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - As a major trial gets underway, Professor T presents the case to his students--it involves a caretaker accused of shooting dead his rich employer. It seems an open and shut case, but the Professor turns expert witness to prove otherwise.

Ben Miller as Professor T
Courtesy of Laurence Cendrowicz/Eagle Eye Drama
“Swansong” premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After discovering the body of an undercover police officer in the trunk of a car, the CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation against a major trafficker that appears to implicate one of their closest colleagues.

Juliet Aubrey as Christina Brand
Courtesy of Laurence Cendrowicz/Eagle Eye Drama
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
