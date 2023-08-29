Sundays, Sept. 3 - 24 , 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the series now with KPBS Passport!

This powerful Swedish thriller features nail-biting action and a unique, compelling twist about a tough police officer, Hanna Svensson, whose highly developed sense of right and wrong is more powerful than any family tie. In Season 2, Hanna has her morals tested when her colleague Sven disappears, and it is revealed that he had been involved in an investigation by a criminal MC club.

Before We Die Season 2: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 Premieres Sunday, Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Hanna is desperately looking for the leak in the police department, but how far is she prepared to go in the search for the truth?

Episode 2 Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Christian struggles with his past, Hanna contemplates throwing him in at the deep end once again - as an undercover agent in a dangerous bid to infiltrate The Circle.

Episode 3 Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Circle’s initiation tests put Christian’s life on the line as he must succeed while hiding his identity. Meanwhile, Hanna keeps Blanka in hiding, away from Christian.

Episode 4 Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Despite knowing the identity of the leak, Christian relentlessly pursues his target. Consumed in his disguise, he is in too deep to get out - and Hanna is the only one who can save him.

Episode 5 Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A murder throws the investigation into chaos as The Circle reveals its true power and the strain on Christian may prove to be too much; if he is exposed, all is lost.

Episode 6 Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - With Christian spiraling out control, Hanna and Bjorn are facing danger from two sides. Secrets kept hidden are exposed as the lines between friend and enemy become blurred.

Episode 7 Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - With Bjorn missing and Christian slipping out of her hands, Hanna doesn’t know what to do. Meanwhile, Lena tries to find a way out of the vice’s grip.

Episode 8 Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - With Hanna framed and forced to flee, Bjorn and Blanka captured, and Lena hopelessly in love, a fight for survival begins and a fateful choice must be made by Christian.

Watch On Your schedule:

