MARY BERRY'S SIMPLE COMFORTS: Home

For many of us, nothing hits the spot quite like those dishes that evoke memories of home. Whether it is recreating family favorites, keeping traditions alive or celebrating with festive feasts, this is the food that makes us feel safe and sound. On this episode, Mary is off to explore how different families use food to create their own wonderful sense of home.

About The Series: Across six delightful episodes, host Mary Berry braves the elements to discover, and cook, the most heart-warming dishes on offer in the UK and abroad: The indulgent delights of Paris, the majestic Thames, the traditional fayre of Ireland’s abundant pastures, the delicious seafood found along the stunning Yorkshire coastline and the steaming comforts perfect for a wintery Scottish night.

