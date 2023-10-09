Give Now
TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH: The Natural World - Pushing Boundaries

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 9, 2023
Elephant Calves
Todd Gustafson
/
APT
Elephant Calves

Premieres Thursday, Oct.12, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Imagine traveling from the Roof of the World, the Himalayas, to the driest deserts on the planet, the Great Namib, and continue to explore the world’s wettest rainforests of Madagascar and Costa Rica; all the while capturing images of wildlife’s intriguing behaviors and adaptations that tell stories of evolution and change in these animals, who have pushed boundaries for millennia to possess unique characteristics that set them apart from all others. TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH PRESENTS "The Natural World - Pushing Boundaries" offers viewers an inside look into this journey of exploration.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH: The Natural World - Pushing Boundaries

The film features the videography and photography of award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson. In the film, Gustafson, who was raised in Tanzania, points out techniques he has developed throughout his renowned career, including how to “read” wildlife behavior and capture decisive moments as the drama of the animals’ lives unfolds.

This episode includes narration by celebrated primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall and esteemed ecologist and author Carl Safina. The documentary allows viewers to enter the world of wild creatures and celebrates each species’ individualism. Viewers learn how much these animals have in common with each other – and with humans. Though most people will never experience first-hand the wonders of the world’s wildlife, through Gustafson’s lens they can experience vicariously the incredible landscapes of the world and the amazing creatures who inhabit them.

Giant otter babies
1 of 18
Giant otter babies
Todd Gustafson
Blue and Yellow Macaw
2 of 18
Blue and Yellow Macaw
Todd Gustafson
Hyacinth Macaw
3 of 18
Hyacinth Macaw
Todd Gustafson
Red and Green Macaws
4 of 18
Red and Green Macaws
Todd Gustafson
Andien Flamingo
5 of 18
Andien Flamingo
Todd Gustafson
Toco Toucan
6 of 18
Toco Toucan
Todd Gustafson
Greater Flamingos
7 of 18
Greater Flamingos
Todd Gustafson
Southern Jacana Chick
8 of 18
Southern Jacana Chick
Todd Gustafson
Long Nosed Chaleleon
9 of 18
Long Nosed Chaleleon
Todd Gustafson
Giraffe Beetle
10 of 18
Giraffe Beetle
Todd Gustafson
Three toed sloth and baby
11 of 18
Three toed sloth and baby
Todd Gustafson
Ringtailed Lemur
12 of 18
Ringtailed Lemur
Todd Gustafson
Jaguar
13 of 18
Jaguar
Todd Gustafson
Leopard Seal
14 of 18
Leopard Seal
Todd Gustafson
Elephant calves at play
15 of 18
Elephant calves at play
Todd Gustafson
Oryx
16 of 18
Oryx
Todd Gustafson
Bengal Tiger
17 of 18
Bengal Tiger
Todd Gustafson
Southern Giraffes
18 of 18
Southern Giraffes
Todd Gustafson

The documentary’s story arc is three-fold:

  • Part 1 deals with pushing the boundaries of habitat. Some of the habitats showcased include Rwanda, the Himalayas, Costa Rica, Patagonia, North America, Madagascar, East Africa, India, and Brazil.
  • Part 2 highlights pushing boundaries with camera equipment; from the longest telephoto lenses, the widest fisheye lens, and the closest focusing macro lenses.
  • Part 3 tells the story about the unique adaptations that each species has developed to survive in their disparate habitats in the natural world.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "The Natural World – Pushing Boundaries" is set to an original music score composed by Gustafson and performed by the Nashville Music Scoring Orchestra. The film, and the captivating music whose beat matches the rhythm of the natural world, features each species’ uniqueness while connecting the viewer with the natural world, as well as providing insights from a professional photographer on what it takes to capture these moments in time.

Credits: Presented by Connecticut Public. Distributed by American Public Television

