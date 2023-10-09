Premieres Thursday, Oct.12, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Imagine traveling from the Roof of the World, the Himalayas, to the driest deserts on the planet, the Great Namib, and continue to explore the world’s wettest rainforests of Madagascar and Costa Rica; all the while capturing images of wildlife’s intriguing behaviors and adaptations that tell stories of evolution and change in these animals, who have pushed boundaries for millennia to possess unique characteristics that set them apart from all others. TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH PRESENTS "The Natural World - Pushing Boundaries" offers viewers an inside look into this journey of exploration.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH: The Natural World - Pushing Boundaries

The film features the videography and photography of award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson. In the film, Gustafson, who was raised in Tanzania, points out techniques he has developed throughout his renowned career, including how to “read” wildlife behavior and capture decisive moments as the drama of the animals’ lives unfolds.

This episode includes narration by celebrated primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall and esteemed ecologist and author Carl Safina. The documentary allows viewers to enter the world of wild creatures and celebrates each species’ individualism. Viewers learn how much these animals have in common with each other – and with humans. Though most people will never experience first-hand the wonders of the world’s wildlife, through Gustafson’s lens they can experience vicariously the incredible landscapes of the world and the amazing creatures who inhabit them.

1 of 18 Giant otter babies Todd Gustafson 2 of 18 Blue and Yellow Macaw Todd Gustafson 3 of 18 Hyacinth Macaw Todd Gustafson 4 of 18 Red and Green Macaws Todd Gustafson 5 of 18 Andien Flamingo Todd Gustafson 6 of 18 Toco Toucan Todd Gustafson 7 of 18 Greater Flamingos Todd Gustafson 8 of 18 Southern Jacana Chick Todd Gustafson 9 of 18 Long Nosed Chaleleon Todd Gustafson 10 of 18 Giraffe Beetle Todd Gustafson 11 of 18 Three toed sloth and baby Todd Gustafson 12 of 18 Ringtailed Lemur Todd Gustafson 13 of 18 Jaguar Todd Gustafson 14 of 18 Leopard Seal Todd Gustafson 15 of 18 Elephant calves at play Todd Gustafson 16 of 18 Oryx Todd Gustafson 17 of 18 Bengal Tiger Todd Gustafson 18 of 18 Southern Giraffes Todd Gustafson

The documentary’s story arc is three-fold:



Part 1 deals with pushing the boundaries of habitat. Some of the habitats showcased include Rwanda, the Himalayas, Costa Rica, Patagonia, North America, Madagascar, East Africa, India, and Brazil.

Part 2 highlights pushing boundaries with camera equipment; from the longest telephoto lenses, the widest fisheye lens, and the closest focusing macro lenses.

Part 3 tells the story about the unique adaptations that each species has developed to survive in their disparate habitats in the natural world.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "The Natural World – Pushing Boundaries" is set to an original music score composed by Gustafson and performed by the Nashville Music Scoring Orchestra. The film, and the captivating music whose beat matches the rhythm of the natural world, features each species’ uniqueness while connecting the viewer with the natural world, as well as providing insights from a professional photographer on what it takes to capture these moments in time.

Credits: Presented by Connecticut Public. Distributed by American Public Television