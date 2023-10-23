Give Now
Full Circle

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT
Brenda thanking artist Holly Feneht.
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Full Circle" reveals how tattoos have changed the lives of three very different women by turning the hideous scars of their disappointing reconstructive work into unique works of art. After the trauma of breast cancer and surgery, tattoos give women the confidence to see themselves as beautiful and feminine once again.

Meet the tattoo artists featured in the film

Brenda seeing her tattoo for the first time.
Winding Way Entertainment
Note: Due to the sensitive nature of this film, visit YouTube to watch the trailer and film discussions.

Full Circle • Official Trailer

Credits: Producer / Director: Patrick Norman. Winding Way Entertainment / 2020

Decorative tattoo work in progress by artist Kristy Quinones
Winding Way Entertainment
