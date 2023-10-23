Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Full Circle" reveals how tattoos have changed the lives of three very different women by turning the hideous scars of their disappointing reconstructive work into unique works of art. After the trauma of breast cancer and surgery, tattoos give women the confidence to see themselves as beautiful and feminine once again.

Meet the tattoo artists featured in the film

Winding Way Entertainment Brenda seeing her tattoo for the first time.

Credits: Producer / Director: Patrick Norman. Winding Way Entertainment / 2020