Premieres Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores, Monday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. & 11 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 25 at 5 a.m. on KPBS TV

Share the joy and emotions of the season through stellar performances by some of San Diego's most talented choirs. This year's special features the San Diego Children's Choir, Encore Vocal Ensemble, the Jewish Men's Choir, the San Diego Master Chorale, Promotora de las Bella Artes, Sacra/Profana, and the San Diego Chorus, sharing renditions of seasonal favorites.

KPBS Holiday Special 2023: Preview

