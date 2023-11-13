Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 13, 2023 at 9:39 AM PST
Premieres Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores, Monday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. & 11 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 25 at 5 a.m. on KPBS TV

Share the joy and emotions of the season through stellar performances by some of San Diego's most talented choirs. This year's special features the San Diego Children's Choir, Encore Vocal Ensemble, the Jewish Men's Choir, the San Diego Master Chorale, Promotora de las Bella Artes, Sacra/Profana, and the San Diego Chorus, sharing renditions of seasonal favorites.

KPBS Holiday Special 2023: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: This special will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
