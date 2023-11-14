Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Vietnam war veteran and actor Wes Studi (Cherokee – “Hostiles,” “Geronimo,” “Last of the Mohicans”) narrates “Defending The Fire,” and is included in the film.

Larry Stevenson / New Mexico PBS Wes Studi, actor and veteran

The perception of the Native Warrior has been communicated through books, lore, television and film as a stoic fighter, and savage aggressor, one who retaliated for lost lands, and the constant enemy of the white rancher or soldier. Rarely has the Warrior been seen outside the Indian world with the more accurate recognition of the reluctant fighter, seeking to defend and protect their culture and lands, against all odds.

Defending the Fire

Complicated further is the attempt to understand the motives of a Native American military soldier, fighting for America in world wars and conflict, even when citizenship and voting rights were denied. Impacted from the time of the Indian Scout, and reinforced by cultural differences, the experiences of Native and Non Native soldiers differ greatly. The question "Why Fight?" requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misconceptions.

Remarkably, the answer has stayed the same, whether during the 1500s Tiguex War, the Indian Wars of the 1800s, the World Wars, modern warfare, or continued modern fights for sovereignty and environment. To protect and defend the cohesive thread that connects generations and tribes.

This film allows the viewer to follow the journey of the Warrior as he (or she) continues conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answers to “Why Fight?” remain true through time; the need for Warriors continues. There will always be warriors.

"What we do to the Earth, we do to ourselves and therefore, there will always be warriors." —Chief Joseph

An Official Selection of the 2017 Santa Fe Independent Film Festival and was the Winner of the Best Feature Film at the 2017 SWAIA Class X Film Competition.

Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM_DCA) / New Mexico PBS Archival, four Apache with rifles (undated photo)

Credits:

A production of Silver Bullet productions. The Executive Producer is Pamela Pierce, JD. Lisa Lucas is associate producer. Matthew Martinez, Ohkay Owingeh is a historian, associate producer. Jhane Myers, Comanche/Blackfeet is associate producer. Maura Dhu Studi is the writer, associate producer. David Aubrey is the director. Funding was provided in part by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, joined by other generous foundations, communities and tribes, and individual donors.