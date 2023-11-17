Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

FRONTLINE and The Associated Press present the U.S. broadcast premiere of "20 Days In Mariupol," a visceral, first-person view of the beginning of the war in Ukraine, told through the perspective of filmmaker and Ukrainian AP video journalist Mstyslav Chernov.

FRONTLINE "20 Days in Mariupol" - Trailer

The film follows Chernov as he and his Ukrainian AP colleagues remain trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol, struggling to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion. After nearly a decade covering international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war for The Associated Press, “20 Days In Mariupol” is Mstyslav Chernov’s first feature film.

AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka / PBS An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. Still from FRONTLINE PBS and AP’s feature film “20 Days in Mariupol.”

Chernov and his colleagues, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko, were the last international reporters to remain in Mariupol as Russian troops attacked the city. Together, the 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists documented what would become defining images of the war: dying children, mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital, and more.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka / PBS Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. The woman was taken to another hospital but did not survive. Still from FRONTLINE PBS and AP’s feature film “20 Days in Mariupol.”

Produced and edited by FRONTLINE’s Michelle Mizner, “20 Days In Mariupol” draws on Chernov’s daily news dispatches and personal footage of his own country at war. The result is a raw and haunting account of a journalist risking his life to share the truth of the conflict with the world.

FRONTLINE’s editor-in-chief and executive producer Raney Aronson-Rath and AP’s vice president of news and head of global news production Derl McCrudden also produced the documentary.

Film Awards:

Made in partnership with The Associated Press, "20 Days In Mariupol" has had a decorated run on the 2023 film festival circuit — including winning the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary and the Tim Hetherington Award at Sheffield Film Festival. The film was also honored with DocEdge Film Festival’s awards for “Best International Director” and “Best International Editing.” The film was also selected by Ukraine as its pick for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov / PBS People take shelter in a youth theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. Still from FRONTLINE PBS and AP’s feature film “20 Days in Mariupol.”

Filmmaker Quotes:

“As we continue to share '20 Days In Mariupol' with audiences around the world, we hope this film can serve as a historical documentation of what Ukrainian civilians have endured in this conflict,” says Aronson-Rath. “We’re proud to bring this documentary to our public media audiences, grateful to our colleagues at The Associated Press for their partnership on this film, as well as to GBH, PBS and CPB for supporting this critical storytelling.”

“'20 Days In Mariupol' is a testament to the power and importance of eyewitness journalism,” said AP Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Julie Pace. “Though difficult to watch, it’s essential for the world to see the facts as they unfolded. We are so pleased to have worked with FRONTLINE on this important project.”

Credits:

Director, Writer, Producer, Cinematographer: Mstyslav Chernov. Field Producer: Vasilisa Stepanenko. Still Photographer: Evgeniy Maloletka. Producer, Editor: Michelle Mizner. Producers: Raney Aronson-Rath, Derl McCrudden. Composer: Jordan Dykstrais. Distributed domestically by PBS Distribution and internationally by Dogwoof. Visit: https://20daysinmariupol.com/#filmmakers