ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: Season 4 on MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Season 4 Premieres Sundays, Jan. 7 - Feb. 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. Binge all 7 episodes starting on the night of its broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

On ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 4, it’s Spring 1940 and with Europe at war, the community in Darrowby are pulling together more than ever before. With Tristan away serving, Siegfried and James bring in some extra hands to help around the practice: highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, and student vet Richard Carmody. Happily married Helen and James begin to think about their future despite the looming possibility that James could be called up to serve.

ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: Season 4 Preview

All Creatures Great and Small Digital Holiday Cards

All Creatures Great and Small Season 4 New and Returning Cast

ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: Seasons 1-3 Recap

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Broodiness” premires Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - It is Easter 1940 and without Tristan’s help while he’s away serving, Skeldale House is busier than ever. James and Helen dream about the future, hoping that James won’t be called up to serve. When Mrs. Hall takes a leap of faith, Siegfried offers his support.

Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE. For editorial use only. / Paramount 2 goats. ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 4 Premieres Jan. 7, 2024 on MASTERPIECE on PBS

Episode 2: “Carpe Diem” premieres Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle, to bring method to their madness. James and Helen take inspiration from Siegfried’s ‘Carpe Diem’ approach and make a long-awaited decision.

Episode 3: “Right Hand Man” premieres Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together. James thinks he’s found a solution when he hires a new trainee vet, Richard Carmody, but things don’t quite work out as he expects. Mrs. Pumphrey also has a new canine member of her household who has an antisocial problem that she needs addressed urgently. Mrs. Hall takes a big step forward in her relationship with Gerald.

Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE. For editorial use only. / Paramount Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose). MASTERPIECE: ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 4 Premieres Jan. 7, 2024 on MASTERPIECE on PBS

Episode 4: “By the Book” premieres Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Following a visit to the Crabtree’s Farm, Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books. The new farmers have a worrying illness amongst their herd and James wants to help them in any way he can. Helen rallies the community to help the newcomers whilst she waits for some personal news.

Episode 5: “Papers” premieres Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the War feeling closer to home, James desperately wants things in order and Carmody trained up to support Siegfried. Carmody and Mrs. Pumphrey clash because he can’t see her dogs the way she does. A dinner with Gerald leaves Mrs. Hall with a dilemma but watching James and Helen brace for their future gives her a new perspective.

Episode 6: “The Home Front” premieres Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange. Buried family secrets threaten to tear their relationship apart as Richard refuses to let her muck in on the farm. Gerald’s beloved dog, Rock, needs veterinary help, but he is too worried about the operation. Mrs. Hall pushes him to do the right thing.

Episode 7: "On a Wing and a Prayer" premieres Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.

Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE. For editorial use only / Paramount Clifford Slaven (Paul Hilton) and Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West). MASTERPIECE: ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 4 Premieres Jan. 7, 2024 on MASTERPIECE on PBS

Watch On Your Schedule:

Each episode will be available (in the U.S. only) for streaming with the PBS App for 14 days starting at 6 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) on the night of the national broadcast premiere. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn more and activate your benefit now.

Binge all 7 episodes starting on the night of its broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport! + Stream Seasons 1-3 now

Stream Seasons 1-3 now with KPBS Passport!

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Q&A with the Cast and Producers

Credits:

A Playground production for Channel 5 and MASTERPIECE in association with All3Media International. Executive Producers are: Colin Callender, Melissa Gallant, Jamie Crichton and Ben Vanstone for Playground, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for MASTERPIECE, and Louise Pedersen and David Swetman for All3Media International.