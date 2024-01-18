The New Hampshire Primary - A PBS News Special Report

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. (PT) on KPBS TV + Encore at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation's capital, coverage will include reporting from NewsHour's Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and journalists on the ground in New Hampshire. Analysis will be provided by a group of panelists in studio, including New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks and Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

