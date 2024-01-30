KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Steamship Orizaba and the Most Famous Woman in San Diego

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Why are there ornamental gates around one San Diego community? Whatever happened to the steamship Orizaba? In what residential neighborhood was one of the biggest auto races in San Diego history held? Where can you find the most amazing car ever to hit the road 60 years ago? Who is the most famous woman in San Diego? So much more on this episode!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 18 - May 27, 2010

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO:

This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

The series has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers groups, Save Our Heritage Org, City Of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival of New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, The County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”