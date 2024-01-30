Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Steamship Orizaba and the Most Famous Woman in San Diego

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:33 PM PST
Host Ken Kramer
KPBS
Host Ken Kramer

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Why are there ornamental gates around one San Diego community? Whatever happened to the steamship Orizaba? In what residential neighborhood was one of the biggest auto races in San Diego history held? Where can you find the most amazing car ever to hit the road 60 years ago? Who is the most famous woman in San Diego? So much more on this episode!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 18 - May 27, 2010

All episodes are available to stream with the PBS App.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO:

This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

The series has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers groups, Save Our Heritage Org, City Of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival of New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, The County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News