Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

The AI revolution is coming fast. But what does that mean for your job? GZERO WORLD takes a deep dive into this exciting and anxiety-inducing new era of generative AI – the most powerful technology to hit the workforce since the personal computer. Will AI be the productivity booster CEOs hope for or the job killer employees fear?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: AI Goes to Work

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

