Midday Movies: Black History Month viewing list

Looking for some unconventional films to watch in the final weeks of Black History Month? We have some under-appreciated gems from 2023 for you to consider.

Last year, I created a viewing list to chronicle 100 years of Black Cinema. This year, I have a less ambitious list of just a few of my favorite films from Black creators from 2023, films that I felt did not get as much attention as they deserved.

I also invited Yazdi Pithavala of Moviewallas podcast to create his own list.

Listen to our discussion on Midday Edition, but we have a few extra picks listed here. We wanted to highlight films from both the U.S. and abroad, and the films did not have to directly address Black history or issues. We were also interested in just highlighting the diversity of Black films and roles.

Shudder "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster" offers a reimagining of the Frankenstein story. (2023)

Beth's Picks Ava DuVernay's "Origin" in theaters now

Tim Story's "The Blackening" streaming on multiple platforms including Prime, Starz and Hulu

Bomani J. Story's "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster" streaming on Shudder

Raven Jackson's "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt" streaming on Prime, Google and Apple

D. Smith's "Kokomo City" streaming on multiple platforms including Showtime, Hulu and Paramount+

Searchlight Pictures Raine Allen-Miller's "Rye Lane" looks to a young couple navigating a new relationship. (2023)