Bridging Divides: Sharing Heartbeats
Premieres Monday, April 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
"Bridging Divides: Sharing Heartbeats" profiles six organizations bringing people together whose beliefs, experiences and opinions may differ but who are united in their desire to find a common bond. The film asks pertinent questions about diversity and community, seeking ways to bridge the issues and ideas that divide us. Through these different stories, the film highlights how polarized groups can develop a greater understanding and respect for each other.
In putting aside grievances, people discover shared interests and become enriched by the experience. "Bridging Divides" reveals ways we all can learn to overcome our differences and find common ground.
Featured Organizations:
Fandango Fronterizo
PeacePlayers - Northern Ireland
Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom
The Jerusalem Youth Chorus
Tri-Faith Initiative
Chicago Children’s Choir
Credits: A film by Susan Polis Schutz, IronZeal Films. Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by KPBS