Bridging Divides: Sharing Heartbeats

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:57 PM PDT
Chicago Children's Choir members celebrate their love of music.
IronZeal Films
/
APT
Premieres Monday, April 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

"Bridging Divides: Sharing Heartbeats" profiles six organizations bringing people together whose beliefs, experiences and opinions may differ but who are united in their desire to find a common bond. The film asks pertinent questions about diversity and community, seeking ways to bridge the issues and ideas that divide us. Through these different stories, the film highlights how polarized groups can develop a greater understanding and respect for each other.

Tri Faith Initiative mixed religion dinner.
IronZeal Films
/
APT
In putting aside grievances, people discover shared interests and become enriched by the experience. "Bridging Divides" reveals ways we all can learn to overcome our differences and find common ground.

Bridging divides: Sharing Heartbeats, documentary - trailer

Featured Organizations:
Fandango Fronterizo
PeacePlayers - Northern Ireland
Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom
The Jerusalem Youth Chorus
Tri-Faith Initiative
Chicago Children’s Choir

Fandango Fronterizo passing a tamale through the American/Mexican border fence.
David Maung
/
APT
Jerusalem Youth Chorus 10 year anniversary concert.
IronZeal Films
/
APT
Credits: A film by Susan Polis Schutz, IronZeal Films. Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by KPBS

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
