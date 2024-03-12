Premieres Monday, April 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

"Bridging Divides: Sharing Heartbeats" profiles six organizations bringing people together whose beliefs, experiences and opinions may differ but who are united in their desire to find a common bond. The film asks pertinent questions about diversity and community, seeking ways to bridge the issues and ideas that divide us. Through these different stories, the film highlights how polarized groups can develop a greater understanding and respect for each other.

IronZeal Films / APT Tri Faith Initiative mixed religion dinner.

In putting aside grievances, people discover shared interests and become enriched by the experience. "Bridging Divides" reveals ways we all can learn to overcome our differences and find common ground.

Bridging divides: Sharing Heartbeats, documentary - trailer

Featured Organizations:

Fandango Fronterizo

PeacePlayers - Northern Ireland

Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom

The Jerusalem Youth Chorus

Tri-Faith Initiative

Chicago Children’s Choir

David Maung / APT Fandango Fronterizo passing a tamale through the American/Mexican border fence.

IronZeal Films / APT Jerusalem Youth Chorus 10 year anniversary concert.

Credits: A film by Susan Polis Schutz, IronZeal Films. Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by KPBS