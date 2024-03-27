COOK'S COUNTRY: Never Enough Citrus

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Morgan Bolling makes host Julia Collin Davison Smoked Citrus Chicken, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of Key Lime Pie. Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Really Good Key Lime Pie.

Chantal Lambeth / Chantal Lambeth Really Good Key Lime Pie

Try this cooking class: Icebox Key Lime Pie: For a take on this classic Icebox Key Lime Pie that didn't rely on raw egg yolks, we used a combination of instant vanilla pudding, gelatin, and cream cheese whipped together in the food processor with the usual lime juice and condensed milk to thicken our no-cook pie's filling to a perfect, smooth consistency. A full cup of fresh lime juice produced a pie with bracing lime flavor. Lime zest added another layer of flavor, and processing the zest with a little sugar offset its sourness and eliminated the annoying chewy bits.

