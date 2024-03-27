Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Never Enough Citrus

Published March 27, 2024 at 4:24 PM PDT
Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Morgan Bolling makes host Julia Collin Davison Smoked Citrus Chicken, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of Key Lime Pie. Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Really Good Key Lime Pie.

Really Good Key Lime Pie
Really Good Key Lime Pie

Try this cooking class: Icebox Key Lime Pie: For a take on this classic Icebox Key Lime Pie that didn't rely on raw egg yolks, we used a combination of instant vanilla pudding, gelatin, and cream cheese whipped together in the food processor with the usual lime juice and condensed milk to thicken our no-cook pie's filling to a perfect, smooth consistency. A full cup of fresh lime juice produced a pie with bracing lime flavor. Lime zest added another layer of flavor, and processing the zest with a little sugar offset its sourness and eliminated the annoying chewy bits.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

