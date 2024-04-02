Give Now
CRAFT IN AMERICA: California

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM PDT
John “Jack” Ipekjian (b. 1983 Pasadena, Ca). Jack established his own business called Pasadena Woodworks.
John “Jack” Ipekjian (b. 1983 Pasadena, Ca). Jack established his own business called Pasadena Woodworks.

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

The "California" episode explores the diverse craft heritage, traditions and innovations in the Golden State. Featuring Pomo basket weaver Corine Pearce, silversmith Randy Stromsoe, the Arts and Crafts architecture of Greene & Greene, stained glass artists at Judson Studios, cabinet makers James Ipekjian and Jack Ipekjian, and textile artist Deborah Cross.

Craft in America: CALIFORNIA episode

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS App + YouTube.

About the Series: CRAFT IN AMERICA explores the vitality, history and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation's rich cultural heritage. Capturing the beauty, creativity and originality of craftsmanship, the film highlights artists and explores the inter-relationship of what they do, how they do it and why they have chosen a life of creating art.

Premiered in 2018

