AMERICAN MASTERS: The Incomparable Mr. Buckley

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2024 at 2:07 PM PDT
"The Incomparable Mr. Buckley" follows the personal and political journey of conservative writer, strategist, candidate and provocateur William F. Buckley, Jr.
Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
/
Thirteen
"The Incomparable Mr. Buckley" follows the personal and political journey of conservative writer, strategist, candidate and provocateur William F. Buckley, Jr.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encores Monday, April 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV and Wednesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

"The Incomparable Mr. Buckley" follows the personal and political journey of conservative writer, strategist, candidate and provocateur William F. Buckley, Jr. See how one of the architects of the modern conservative movement rose to prominence as a public intellectual and influenced generations of politicians — including Ronald Reagan and Barry Goldwater.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Exclusive Preview: Who was William F. Buckley, Jr.?

Related: View the William F. Buckley, Jr. biography and career timeline

AMERICAN MASTERS: When William F. Buckley, Jr. ran for mayor of New York City
AMERICAN MASTERS: Buckley's Yale criticism fueled the conservative movement
AMERICAN MASTERS: William F. Buckley, Jr.'s relationship with wife Patricia

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

AMERICAN MASTERS is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
