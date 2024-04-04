AMERICAN MASTERS: The Incomparable Mr. Buckley

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encores Monday, April 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV and Wednesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

"The Incomparable Mr. Buckley" follows the personal and political journey of conservative writer, strategist, candidate and provocateur William F. Buckley, Jr. See how one of the architects of the modern conservative movement rose to prominence as a public intellectual and influenced generations of politicians — including Ronald Reagan and Barry Goldwater.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Exclusive Preview: Who was William F. Buckley, Jr.?

Related: View the William F. Buckley, Jr. biography and career timeline

AMERICAN MASTERS: When William F. Buckley, Jr. ran for mayor of New York City

AMERICAN MASTERS: Buckley's Yale criticism fueled the conservative movement

AMERICAN MASTERS: William F. Buckley, Jr.'s relationship with wife Patricia

