COOK'S COUNTRY: Hawaiian Melting Pot

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:54 AM PDT
Morgan Bolling (right) and host Toni Tipton-Martin (left) make Tuna Poke and Salmon Teriyaki Poke.
America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Premieres Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On "Hawaiian Melting Pot," Morgan Bolling and host Toni Tipton-Martin make Tuna Poke and Salmon Teriyaki Poke. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of freeze-dried backpacking meals. Christie Morrison fries up Malasadas for host Bridget Lancaster.

Christie Morrison (right) fries up Malasadas for host Bridget Lancaster.
America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved
