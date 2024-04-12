COOK'S COUNTRY: Hawaiian Melting Pot
Premieres Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
On "Hawaiian Melting Pot," Morgan Bolling and host Toni Tipton-Martin make Tuna Poke and Salmon Teriyaki Poke. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of freeze-dried backpacking meals. Christie Morrison fries up Malasadas for host Bridget Lancaster.
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.