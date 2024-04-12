Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Egypt’s Cairo

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:30 AM PDT
Rick Steves exploring Old Cairo, Egypt.
Courtesy of RICK STEVES’ EUROPE
Rick Steves exploring Old Cairo, Egypt.

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV / Steam now with the PBS App / YouTube

Teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, is the capital of Egypt and one of the leading cities of the Muslim world. With 20 million people, greater Cairo pulses with energy. On this episode, we explore the back streets on a tuk-tuk, drop in on a mosque, haggle with a gauntlet of eager merchants, bake some pita bread, marvel at King Tut’s gold, greet the ancient Sphinx, and climb into the center of the greatest pyramid.

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Egypt’s Cairo

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of RICK STEVES' EUROPE are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Cairo, Egypt: Colorful, Charming Caravanserai Market - Rick Steves - Travel Bite
Cairo, Egypt: The Egyptian Museum - Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Guide - Travel Bite
Cairo, Egypt: Chaotic Capital - Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Guide - Travel Bite

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News