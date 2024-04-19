Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App and YouTube

Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt. In the fabled city of Alexandria, we venture through a market wonderland, smoke a shisha, and stroll a Mediterranean promenade.

Egypt: Cruising the Nile - Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Guide - Travel Bite

In Luxor, we explore the pharaohs' tombs and temples before sailing on a timeless felucca. Then we kick back on a riverboat cruise, enjoying iconic views of palm trees, minarets, and rustic villages. Our finale: Ramses II's magnificent temple at Abu Simbel.

Egypt: The Abu Simbel Temple Complex - Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Guide - Travel Bite

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor

