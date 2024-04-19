Give Now
RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Egypt's Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 19, 2024 at 12:35 PM PDT
Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App and YouTube

Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt. In the fabled city of Alexandria, we venture through a market wonderland, smoke a shisha, and stroll a Mediterranean promenade.

In Luxor, we explore the pharaohs' tombs and temples before sailing on a timeless felucca. Then we kick back on a riverboat cruise, enjoying iconic views of palm trees, minarets, and rustic villages. Our finale: Ramses II's magnificent temple at Abu Simbel.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of RICK STEVES' EUROPE are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

