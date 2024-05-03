Bonnie Boswell Presents: Saving Moms

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Reporter Bonnie Boswell’s latest conversation with leading experts examines why groups of women disproportionately experience higher mortality rates related to pregnancy and childbirth in the country. Boswell addresses disparities and contributing factors that result in poor health outcomes for mothers and babies as well as ways local public health professionals are combatting the national crisis.

Bonnie Boswell Reports: Saving Moms

Bonnie Boswell chronicles stories that bridge the gaps in stories of people and ideas that bring us together — stories you should know.

Produced by: Blue Gate Productions. Presented by: PBS SoCal