Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Bonnie Boswell Presents: Saving Moms

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 3, 2024 at 3:07 PM PDT
by StockSnap from Pixabay
StockSnap from Pixabay
by StockSnap from Pixabay

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Reporter Bonnie Boswell’s latest conversation with leading experts examines why groups of women disproportionately experience higher mortality rates related to pregnancy and childbirth in the country. Boswell addresses disparities and contributing factors that result in poor health outcomes for mothers and babies as well as ways local public health professionals are combatting the national crisis.

Bonnie Boswell Reports: Saving Moms

About the Series: Bonnie Boswell chronicles stories that bridge the gaps in stories of people and ideas that bring us together — stories you should know. Stream episodes of BONNIE BOSWELL REPORTS with the PBS App.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Produced by: Blue Gate Productions. Presented by: PBS SoCal

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News