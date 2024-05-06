Premieres Friday, May 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

From The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon featuring Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (“Slave Play”) in the title role and Solea Pfeiffer as Ophelia (“Hadestown”).

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Hamlet: Preview

Set in a desolate post-George Floyd world, this contemporary production is a present-day take on the Bard’s tale of family and betrayal.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Solea Pfeiffer performs as Ophelia in The Public Theater's "Hamlet"

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Ato Blankson-Wood and Lorraine Toussaint in "Hamlet"

Broadway’s Best returns to GREAT PERFORMANCES in May with a starry lineup of drama, comedy and concerts. Raising the curtain on the lineup is "Hamlet" from The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park starring Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (“Slave Play”) in the title role with direction by Tony winner Kenny Leon, followed by "Audra McDonald at the London Palladium" who performs Broadway hits and more. The series also includes Broadway’s "Purlie Victorious" starring Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. also directed by Kenny Leon and concludes with "Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary," a starry concert honoring the best of two legendary musical theater figures.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Ato Blankson-Wood Performs Hamlet's "To be, or not to be"

Credits: A production of The WNET Group in association with the Public Theater, produced by Mitch Owgang and directed for television by David Horn.