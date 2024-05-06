Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES: Hamlet

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:50 PM PDT
Greg Hildreth and Ato Blankson-Wood in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Hamlet." The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, July 22, 2023. Written by William Shakespeare Directed by Kenny Leon.
Joseph Sinnott
/
PBS
Greg Hildreth and Ato Blankson-Wood in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Hamlet." The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, July 22, 2023. Written by William Shakespeare Directed by Kenny Leon.

Premieres Friday, May 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

From The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon featuring Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (“Slave Play”) in the title role and Solea Pfeiffer as Ophelia (“Hadestown”).

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Hamlet: Preview

Set in a desolate post-George Floyd world, this contemporary production is a present-day take on the Bard’s tale of family and betrayal.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Solea Pfeiffer performs as Ophelia in The Public Theater's "Hamlet"

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Ato Blankson-Wood and Lorraine Toussaint in "Hamlet"

Broadway’s Best returns to GREAT PERFORMANCES in May with a starry lineup of drama, comedy and concerts. Raising the curtain on the lineup is "Hamlet" from The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park starring Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (“Slave Play”) in the title role with direction by Tony winner Kenny Leon, followed by "Audra McDonald at the London Palladium" who performs Broadway hits and more. The series also includes Broadway’s "Purlie Victorious" starring Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. also directed by Kenny Leon and concludes with "Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary," a starry concert honoring the best of two legendary musical theater figures.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Ato Blankson-Wood Performs Hamlet's "To be, or not to be"

Credits: A production of The WNET Group in association with the Public Theater, produced by Mitch Owgang and directed for television by David Horn.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Hamlet in Today's World

