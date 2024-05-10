Premieres Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Whether you’re on social media or surfing the web, you’re probably sharing more personal data than you realize. That can pose a risk to your privacy – even your safety. But at the same time, big datasets could lead to huge advances in fields like medicine. On NOVA "Secrets In Your Data," host Alok Patel leads a quest to understand what happens to all the data we are shedding and explores the latest efforts to maximize benefits – without compromising personal privacy.

NOVA: Secrets in Your Data Preview

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA l PBS on Facebook / Instagram