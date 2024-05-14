Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Campus protests around the country have become a flashpoint in the national debate around the Israel-Palestine conflict. But how do we talk about these issues without offending the either side? On this episode, Eboo Patel, founder of Interfaith America, weighs in. Then, Riley Callanan, graduating Columbia University senior and GZERO staff writer, shares her campus experience in this historic moment.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Campuses in Crisis

