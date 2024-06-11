Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Destination Unknown

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM PST
Lucy at the 360 Restaurant, Istanbul.
Lorian Reed-Drake
/
PBS
Lucy at the 360 Restaurant, Istanbul.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Lucy Worsley investigates Agatha Christie's disappearance in 1926. She visits the key locations, and reveals connections between Agatha's experiences and her novels. She also uncovers new evidence about Agatha's mental health.

Lucy with (right) Ruth Ware, Jean Kwok and Kate Mosse.
Mike Robinson
/
PBS
Lucy with (left to right) Ruth Ware, Jean Kwok & Kate Mosse.
AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Episode 2 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members ($60 yearly) using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Agatha's Divorce Trip

Credits: BBC Two and PBS and is made by BBC Studios’ The Documentary Unit. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Mark Bell and the Executive Producers are Alexander Leith and Kirsty Cunningham. Bill Gardner is Executive in Charge for PBS. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.

AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Agatha's Disappearance

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News