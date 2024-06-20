San Diego Film Awards 2024

Premieres Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encores Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Celebrate 10 Years of Cinema Excellence! This year's ceremony, filmed in the newly renovated KPBS Studios, San Diego City College, and The Museum of Photographic Arts, takes on a special twist. We'll not only recognize the best in local narrative and documentary filmmaking across 25 categories, but also delve into the fascinating history, controversies, and lasting influence of award shows themselves in the entertainment industry.

Get ready for laughs with a hilarious "Anchorman" parody featuring over 15 of San Diego's most accomplished actors, including past Film Awards hosts and exciting new talent. The ceremony will be hosted by local favorite, Randy Davison.

Watch On Your Schedule: The San Diego Film Awards will be available to stream with the PBS App.

The seven time Emmy-nominated San Diego Film Awards are produced by Film Consortium San Diego with funding by KPBS, and Heartland Films. Visit Film Consortium on Facebook