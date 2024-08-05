Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Argentina's Radical New President

Published August 5, 2024 at 4:53 PM PDT
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now on the free PBS app

Sure, Argentina's president Javier Milei cloned his dogs and called the Pope names, but his unique personality is just the tip of the iceberg. In an interview with Ian Bremmer, Milei lays out an economic plan that's truly radical. And it just might work. Milei discusses his vision to rescue Argentina's struggling economy and end what he calls "100 years of decadence."

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

