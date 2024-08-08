Give Now
Elvis Costello/Burt Bacharach: Sessions at West 54th

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:03 PM PDT
Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello at the taping of "Sessions at West 54th."
Sony Music Entertainment
/
PBS
Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello at the taping of "Sessions at West 54th."

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 1996, "Grace of My Heart," a musical drama about sixties pop directed by Allison Anders, featured the sweeping song "God Give Me Strength." It was written by Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello, who had been commissioned to create a romantic ballad for the film. Pleased with the result, Costello and Bacharach decided to continue their collaboration and, in September 1998, released the album "Painted from Memory" on Mercury Records.

Elvis Costello/Burt Bacharach: Sessions at West 54th

One of the songs from that album, "I Still Have That Other Girl," won the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. Bacharach and Costello's partnership was captured in the public television series Sessions at West 54th, with host David Byrne interviewing the duo between performances. Songs in the program include "Toledo," "Painted from Memory," "In the Darkest Place," "I Still Have That Other Girl," and "God Give Me Strength."

Elvis Costello, Burt Bacharach - Painted From Memory

