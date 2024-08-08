Elvis Costello/Burt Bacharach: Sessions at West 54th

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 1996, "Grace of My Heart," a musical drama about sixties pop directed by Allison Anders, featured the sweeping song "God Give Me Strength." It was written by Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello, who had been commissioned to create a romantic ballad for the film. Pleased with the result, Costello and Bacharach decided to continue their collaboration and, in September 1998, released the album "Painted from Memory" on Mercury Records.

One of the songs from that album, "I Still Have That Other Girl," won the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. Bacharach and Costello's partnership was captured in the public television series Sessions at West 54th, with host David Byrne interviewing the duo between performances. Songs in the program include "Toledo," "Painted from Memory," "In the Darkest Place," "I Still Have That Other Girl," and "God Give Me Strength."

