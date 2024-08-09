Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer

Monday, Aug.12, 2024 on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

With a career spanning nine decades, EGOT winner Mel Brooks is the master of parody and comedy. From Brooklyn, live TV (with Sid Caesar) and Broadway, to going all the way to Hollywood, Mel Brooks tells us with his unflinching Jewish humor about his prolific career and becoming a world-famous entertainer.

