Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:57 AM PDT
Harvey Korman (left) and Mel Brooks as King Louis XVI in "History of the World, Part 1." 1981
Eva Productions
/
APT
Harvey Korman (left) and Mel Brooks as King Louis XVI in "History of the World, Part 1." 1981

Monday, Aug.12, 2024 on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

With a career spanning nine decades, EGOT winner Mel Brooks is the master of parody and comedy. From Brooklyn, live TV (with Sid Caesar) and Broadway, to going all the way to Hollywood, Mel Brooks tells us with his unflinching Jewish humor about his prolific career and becoming a world-famous entertainer.

Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer: Preview

"Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now

Mel Brooks, director of "Young Frankenstein" and Marty Feldman as Igor. 1974
Eva Productions
/
APT
Mel Brooks, director of "Young Frankenstein" with Marty Feldman as Igor. 1974

