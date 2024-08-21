Give Now
Carlsbad passes smoking ban for apartment buildings

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:18 PM PDT
The Carlsbad sign on Tuesday morning, Dec. 30, 2014.
Alison St John
The Carlsbad sign on Tuesday morning, Dec. 30, 2014.

Carlsbad is now the first city in San Diego County to ban smoking and vaping in apartment and condo buildings.

The ban includes smoking and vaping tobacco and cannabis products inside and outside the buildings.

On Tuesday the council voted 4 to 1 with Councilmember Melanie Burkholder voting against the ban.

The ordinance is aimed at curbing the dangers of second- and third-hand smoke.

"It's really about protecting the health of everyone within the city. And I think taking that step is important for city council," said Jennifer Gill with Vista Community Clinic’s Tobacco Control Program.

A photo of the Carlsbad sign spanning Carlsbad Boulevard, May 23, 2022.
Health
Tania Thorne

She said it is the city council's role to protect its citizens and to keep them safe in an environment that promotes health and enhances quality of life.

Before the vote, councilmembers discussed the use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes.

"It's about smoke and particulates in the air. Second-hand and third-hand smoke. And if there's a child in the apartment next door, will that smoke affect them in the shared ventilation system the multi unit housing has," said Councilmember Teresa Acosta.

She said the ban includes the smoking and vaping of cannabis products since they can be consumed in different forms.

The ordinance will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025 and enforcement will fall on the landlords and property managers.

