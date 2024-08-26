Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

While known for cinema classics such as “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “Days of Wine and Roses” and the “Pink Panther” series, the iconic director, screenwriter and producer Blake Edwards was also a sculptor and painter, loving husband and devoted father. Discover the man behind the camera and explore his iconic career and his professional and personal relationships in AMERICAN MASTERS "Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames."

AMERICAN MASTERS: Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames

Featuring never-before-seen archival video and stills, the film offers an exploration into the filmmaker’s complex life and genre-spanning career, as shared by filmmakers and family.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Blake Edwards’ children reflect on their father

Edwards’ story is further illuminated through interviews with devoted family members, fans and those who have worked with him, including wife Julie Andrews, children Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards, Lesley Ann Warren (“Victor/Victoria"), Bo Derek (“10"), Rob Marshall, Rian Johnson and more.

AMERICAN MASTERS: How Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther”

"Blake Edwards A Love Story in 24 Frames" introduces the original song, “Take Me As I Am,” performed by The Uninvited and written by Steven V. Taylor and John A. Taylor. Using a unique approach, the song is written from the perspective of Blake Edwards and is expected to be released as a single in August 2024.

The Story Behind The Uninvited's Single Take Me As I Am

AMERICAN MASTERS: When Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek in “10”

Born in 1922, an artistically minded young Blake Edwards began his Hollywood career as an actor but quickly pivoted to writing and directing. While Edwards redefined slapstick comedy through a lens that still resonates with today’s directors and actors, he was influential across many genres, including dramas, detective films, musicals and even Broadway theater productions.

AMERICAN MASTERS: When Blake Edwards gave filmmaker Rob Marshall his iconic viewfinder

See how his life changed when he met Andrews and how their creative partnership informed such films such as “10,” “S.O.B.” and “That’s Life!” Edwards is remembered fondly by those who knew him. Or as Andrews herself puts it, “I don't think I ever met a man as charismatic, as wicked, as funny, as vulnerable, as angry at times, as adorable and sweet as Blake.”

Felicia Michaels for Gold Entertainment Media Group / PBS Julie Andrews and Director Danny Gold after their interview for "Blake Edwards; A Love Story in 24 Frames" in Brentwood, Calif.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Blake Edwards: A Love Story In 24 Frames" will be available to stream concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits: A production of Gold Entertainment Media Group and AMERICAN MASTERS. Executive producers are Lisa Lautenberg Birer, Jay Firestone, and Lou Pitt. Robyn Bliley and Frankie Montiforte are co-producers. Danny Gold (The Bronx, USA, If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast, The Super Bob Einstein Movie and Killing Me Softly With His Songs) is producer, co-writer and director. For AMERICAN MASTERS, Michael Kantor is executive producer, and Julie Sacks is series producer.