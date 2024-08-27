THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Fridays, Aug. 30 - Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Creator and co-writer Sally Lindsay (CORONATION STREET) stars as antiques dealer Jean White, who finds herself a widow and nearly bankrupt following her husband’s sudden death. Heading to their last remaining asset, a cottage in the fictional French antiques hub of Sainte Victoire, Jean begins to seek the truth about her husband’s circumstances, while encountering the colorful locals in the process.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Friday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jean White is devastated when her husband Rory suffers fatal car accident in France. Her distress grows when she learns Rory has left her nearly penniless, leaving only a cottage in the town of Sainte Victoire. But when she arrives to sell the place, she discovers Rory had been having an affair and valuable ring is missing. Jean begins to suspect foul play.

Mark Cassar / AcornTV / APT Alex Gaumond as Caron, Sally Lindsay as Jean and Steve Edge as Dom in THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 1, Episode 1

Episode 2: Premieres Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jean learns from police chief Caron that her ring has been sent away as evidence, and that there is little to do regarding threats from Rory's mistress. A distraction ensues when Jean is asked to look into an elderly woman's mystery dating back to the Nazi occupation of France. Meanwhile, a TV producer excites the locals with a reality show casting call.

Episode 3: Premieres Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Judith and Jeremy's 80s-themed wedding anniversary party takes a gnarly turn when an attendee is discovered dead. Caron asks Jean for her expertise in identifying some of the items found at the crime scene, but what Jean ultimately uncovers goes far beyond antiques.

Episode 4: Premieres Friday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When an elderly man is killed during a home robbery, Caron is confused to discover that only one piece was taken amongst the many art valuables. Meanwhile, Charlie from the pawn shop has been accused of selling forgeries-but she insists they were not fakes when she sold them. Asked for her advice on both matters, Jean starts to realize the crimes could be related.

Mark Cassar / AcornTV / APT Alais Lawson as Claudette and David Hecter as Xavier in THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 1, Episode 4

Episode 5: Premieres Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Shortly after Jean and Dom attend a lecture on sacred relics at Sainte Victoire's Catholic church, the priest is stabbed in the back with a crucifix and the relic stolen. Dom and Jean head to Lourdes to meet with a reliquary expert and friend of Jean's, who happens to be a rather unorthodox nun. Back at the pub, Celine is having mother-in-law troubles.

Mark Cassar / AcornTV / APT Jean Baptiste Fillon as Fr. Durand and Corinne Jaber as Paulette in THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 1, Episode 5

Episode 6: Premieres Friday, Sept. 27 at 9:45 p.m. on KPBS TV - Just as it seems Jean and Dom's relationship may be moving towards romance, his estranged wife reappears in town after a long absence and wants to make amends with her family. Meanwhile, Jean finally has the ring back from the police, but she's not the only one who was eager to get her hands on it. Will Rory's femme fatale make Jean her next victim?

Mark Cassar / AcornTV / APT A scene from THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Episode 6

Stream THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television