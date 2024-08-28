Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Food, Mood and Apple Fritters

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:46 AM PDT
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.
Courtesy of PBS NEWSHOUR
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

The healthiest diet for well-being has been hotly contested among scientists and the public for years. On this episode, Kelly digs into the nuance of this topic with Dr. Bret Scher, an expert on mental health and metabolism. Joining her to share what they see when it comes to food and mood are Dr. Michael Lenoir and educator Cava Menzies.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Food, Mood and Apple Fritters

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN "Food, Mood and Apple Fritters" is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Kelly Corrigan is on Facebook + Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News