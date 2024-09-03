P!nk: Live From Wembley Arena

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! + Encore Sunday, Sept, 8 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

P!nk has always pushed the envelope as much in her music as in her attitude, style and live performances. Captured in a sizzling 15-camera high-definition shoot in her final sold-out I’m Not Dead tour date in 2006 at London’s famed Wembley Arena, P!nk belts out “Stupid Girls,” “Who Knew,” “U + Ur Hand” and “Nobody Knows.” Also featured are memorable hits like "Don't Let Me Get Me,” “Get The Party Started,” “Just Like A Pill,” “Family Portrait” and so many more. Fantastic acrobatics, elaborate stage sets, sizzling costumes — viewers will find it all in this concert.

Since her debut in 2000, P!nk has released eight studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 60 million album equivalents worldwide, had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1), and has sold out arenas all over the world. She is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (21 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor). In 2019, she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, P!nk was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

