Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Joey King, and more

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 6, 2024 at 10:50 AM PDT
This episode of VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS features Jon Hamm (right).
VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS
/
PBS So Cal
This episode of VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS features Jon Hamm (right).

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

This episode features Jon Hamm (THE MORNING SHOW and “Fargo”) with Kristen Wiig (PALM ROYALE), Kim Kardashian (“AMERICAN HORROR STORY: Delicate”) with Chloë Sevigny (FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS) and Joey King (WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES) with Taylor Zakhar Perez (“Red, White & Royal Blue”).

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Joey King, and more

PBS SoCal presents the 20th season of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced by PBS SoCal, the new season of half-hour specials will offer audiences four episodes of exclusive, one-on-one conversations with the biggest television stars who are expected to contend this Emmy® season. Hosted by VARIETY Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis and VARIETY Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News