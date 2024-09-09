Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.on KPBS TV and 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Bee Gees: In Our Own Time" is a documentary on the long and illustrious career of the legendary Bee Gees. With hits like “Massachusetts,” “Words,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin,’” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “You Win Again,” the Bee Gees award-winning career spanned five decades. They had number-one hits in every decade from the 1960s to the 1990s and sold over 200 million albums, making them one of the best-selling music acts of all time. The Bee Gees “Saturday Night Fever” album remains the best-selling soundtrack in history.

Bee Gees: In Our Own Time: Preview

The story is told in their own words by brothers Barry and Robin Gibb and follows their career from modest beginnings to unrivaled worldwide success in the 1970s to the tragedy of losing brothers Maurice and Andy. The film includes archival interview footage of Maurice, an exclusive interview with music impresario Robert Stigwood, videos, TV appearances and live performances.

Mercury Studios Ltd. / PBS Robin Gibb, "Bee Gees: In Our Own Time"

