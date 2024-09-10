VAN DER VALK ON MASTERPIECE: Season 4 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Sept. 15 – Oct. 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Van der Valk and his team return to investigate new crimes in Amsterdam. In addition to solving murder cases, Van der Valk has to deal with a past romance resurfacing as well as find a way to make one of his beloved team members confront their own mortality.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Safe in Amsterdam Part 1” Premieres Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a whistleblower is murdered under police protection, the team are called in to make sure the second whistleblower makes it to court to testify and take down a criminal empire. Van der Valk is conflicted when he finds out the protection officer in charge of the murdered whistleblower is a former flame of his.

Episode 2 “Safe in Amsterdam Part 2” Premieres Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The investigation continues after a whistleblower is murdered. The team are offered the chance to work with the head of the criminal empire to find the killer. Will Van der Valk take the opportunity, or go it alone?

Episode 3 “Hope in Amsterdam Part 1” Premieres Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team are called in when an environmental campaigner is murdered on the eve of a global conference. One of several potential suspects would appear to be Cobie Stegenga, a famous singer who went missing, presumed dead. Van Der Valk connects with Cobie’s father to find out the truth.

Episode 4 “Hope in Amsterdam Part 2” Premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Piet and the team continue to investigate after an environmental campaigner is murdered. After another shocking murder, could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime suspect?

Episode 5 “Secrets in Amsterdam Part 1” Premieres Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Van der Valk and the team are called in when a scientist researching a potential breakthrough in the treatment of cancer is found dead. Van der Valk’s ex-flame Kalie Tenkers returns to help the team investigate why he was killed and if there is a link is to pharmaceuticals billionaire Freddie Klink.

Episode 6 “Secrets in Amsterdam Part 2” Premieres Sunday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The investigation continues after a scientist is killed. After more shocking murders, seemingly by a professional killer, the team move in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind? Could he be trying to stop a medical breakthrough from becoming public?

Credits: Company Pictures production co-produced by NL Film, ARD Degeto, MASTERPIECE, and all3media international. The series created and written by Chris Murray and based on the novels by Nicolas Freeling. The season is co-written by Maria Ward. The executive producer for Company Pictures is Michele Buck. The series producer is Peter Bullock. The executive producers for NL Film are Sabine Brian and Dennis Cornelisse. The executive producers for ARD Degeto are Sebastien Lückel and Christoph Pellander. The executive producer for MASTERPIECE is Susanne Simpson. The executive producers for all3media international are Louise Pedersen and David Swetman. The directors are Michiel Van Jaarsveld, Eché Janga and Paula Van Der Oest. Distributed by all3media international.